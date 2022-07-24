New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday (July 24, 2022) shared a video of political leaders greeting outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind at the farewell ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament. In the video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be seen standing and looking the other way, while other Members of Parliament including Union Minister Piyush Goyal welcome President Kovind with folded hands.

Sanjay Singh posted this video and questioned PM Modi over it. He wrote, "Such an insult. Very Sorry Sir. These people are like this, your term is over, now they will not even look at you."

Take a look at the Twitter post here:

Soon after this, a war of words erupted between the BJP and AAP today, in which BJP hit back at Sanjay Singh over sharing an edited clip of PM Narendra Modi.

BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya hit back at AAP leader and fact-checked the video posted by him. Sharing the full version of the clip, which shows PM Modi welcoming President Kovind with folded hands before all other leaders, Malviya on Twitter wrote, "Fake news peddler Sanjay Singh at it again. Whose (from Kejriwal to Sisodia) lies are caught every day, and habit of tolerating humiliation, how do you know the way people are respected?"

Take a look at the longer version of video here: