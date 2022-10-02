Ajay Bhadoo: All you need to know about new Deputy Election Commissioner of India

New Delhi: The Cabinet Appointments Committee, on Sunday, approved the appointment of Ajay Bhadoo as Deputy Election Commissioner of the Election Commission of India. The press release by the Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet read "Appointment of Ajay Bhadoo, lAS (GJ:1999), as Deputy Election Commissioner, Election Commission of India, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, for an overall tenure of five years up to 24/07/2024 or until further orders, whichever is earlier." He was appointed as Joint Secretary to former President Ram Nath Kovind in July 2020. Bhadoo, a Gujarat batch IAS officer, has also served as the Municipal Commissioner of Vadodara. In July 2018, he was appointed Municipal Commissioner. He is a civil engineer, and he writes on his website that is ajaybhadoo.in.

Bhadoo, an IAS officer from the 1999 batch, began his civil service career as an Assistant Collector in Surat and then in Junagadh. In 2008 and 2010, he received the Best Collector Award for outstanding performance. During his 19 years in the IAS, he has served in various capacities and held positions such as Collector, Municipal Commissioner, Secretary to the Gujarat Chief Minister, and Joint Secretary to former President Ram Nath Kovind. As per the Indian Express.

Also Read: IAS officer breaks down on meeting child injured in bus accident: Watch

He has also served as the CEO and Vice Chairman of the Gujarat Maritime Board, the Chief Executive Officer of the Gujarat Infrastructure Development Board, the Dholera Special Investment Regional Development Authority, the Managing Director of the Gujarat Industrial Corridor Corporation, and the Managing Director of the Dholera International Airport Company.

Also Read: Sonu Sood launches free IAS online coaching 'Sambhav', check eligibility and other details here

During his tenure as DDO in Bharuch district, he implemented a biometric attendance system for government employees as part of his Good Governance Initiative in 2003-04. The initiative received widespread recognition and awards as a trailblazing project. During his tenure as District Collector of Mehsana, Bhadoo spearheaded initiatives such as water conservation, digitization of land records and online file tracking, revitalization of public libraries, and modernization of the district's mid-day meal kitchens.