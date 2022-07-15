New Delhi: The Rajasthan Police has reportedly made several revelations in connection with the arrest of Ajmer dargah cleric Gauhar Chishti who was apprehended on Thursday (July 14) for allegedly delivering a provocative speech at the main gate of the shrine last month. Gauhar Chishti, who was on the run after raising objectionable slogans against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her remarks on Prophet Mohammad, was arrested in Telangana's Hyderabad on Thursday, as per ANI.

Ajmer Additional Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan said an FIR was filed against Chishti, a "khadim" of the dargah, on June 25 over the controversial speech he delivered on June 17. He left Rajasthan on June 29 and had been absconding since then, Sangwan added.

Gauhar Chishti and his associate were brought from Hyderabad to Jaipur airport, then taken to Kishanganj Police station in Ajmer on Thursday.

Rajasthan police reveals Gauhar Chishti’s whereabouts while he was on the run

As per India TV report, Gauhar Chishti had been trying to surrender for the past week, however, he did not succeed. Citing Ajmer Police, the report mentioned that Chishti also lived in Bihar’s Purnia when he was on the run. Besides Purnia and Hyderabad, he also stayed in Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur.

He flew to Hyderabad from Jaipur, however, the police is yet to ascertain where did he stay in the 'Pink City' and with whom did he meet there. As per police sources, Gauhar Chishti used to frequent Pahadi Shareef Dargah during his visits to Hyderabad from 2014-18. Chishti was trying to surrender for the past week, India TV reported.

After Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal was brutally killed on June 28, the Ajmer police had swung into action and arrested four people who were present with Gauhar Chishti for allegedly raising controversial slogans. The videos and audios of the hate speech were also shared on social media.

According to the FIR filed by a constable of the Dargah police station, Gauhar Chishti provoked people and called for the beheading of those who insult the Prophet. The case was registered under IPC Sections 117 (abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than 10 persons), 143 and 149 (unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), PTI reported.

