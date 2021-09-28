Akash prime missile destroys aerial target with pinpoint accuracy - WATCH

New Delhi: A new version of the Akash missile was successfully flight-tested from the integrated test range at Chandipur in Odisha on Monday. A video shared by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) shows how the Akash prime missile intercepted and destroyed an unmanned aerial target mimicking an enemy aircraft in its maiden flight test with pinpoint accuracy.

DRDO today conducts Successful Maiden Flight Test of Akash Prime Missile from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/QlvMHtTWVj — DRDO (@DRDO_India) September 27, 2021

The flight testing took place around 4:30 pm, according to the DRDO officials.

"In comparison to the existing Akash system, Akash Prime Missile is equipped with an indigenous active RF seeker for improved accuracy. Other improvements also ensure more reliable performance under a low-temperature environment at higher altitudes," an official said.

The modified ground system of the existing Akash weapon system was for the flight test. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Army, Indian Air Force and other stakeholders on the successful trial of the Akash prime missile.

Singh said the successful flight test proves the competence of the DRDO in designing and developing world-class missile systems.

DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy also congratulated the team involved in the successful flight trial of the Akash prime missile. Reddy said the Akash Prime system will further boost the confidence of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force as the Akash system is already inducted and now getting improved with more lethal missiles.

Live TV