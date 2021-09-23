DRDO SAG recruitment 2021: Apply for Junior Research Fellow post on rac.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: The scientific Analysis Group under Defence Research and Development Organisation, Ministry of Defence has invited applications for various positions. The group is hiring for the Junior Research Fellow position and the applicants will be selected for a period of two years to work in the area of cryptology. There is a total of 9 vacancies available which need to be filled through this recruitment drive.

The interested and eligible candidates need to note that the application process is underway and the last date to apply is 21 days from the date of publication of advertisement in Employment news, which is September 18.

DRDO SAG Recruitment 2021: Fellowship emoluments

According to the notification, candidates will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 31000, some HRA and medical facilities. A contingency grant of Rs 15000 is also admissible.

DRDO SAG Recruitment: Age limit

It may be noted that the upper age limit of the candidates applying for the above-mentioned fellowship should be 28 years as on the closing date of the advertisement.

Five years relaxation is for SC/ST candidates and 3 year age relaxation is for OBC candidates.

DRDO SAG Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website- rac.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on ‘apply online’ link

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Fill the application form

Step 5: Upload copies of required documents

Step 6: Submit the application form

Step 7: Download and take a printout for future reference

Live TV