New Delhi: Attacking the ruling BJP over the Bundelkhand Expressway project, Samajwadi Party chief on Saturday (July 16, 2022), hours before the inauguration ceremony of the expressway, shared an image of the incomplete roadside and said, “The flurry of the inauguration of the half-completed Bundelkhand Expressway shows that its design has also remained the same, only when the BJP government, even after being near the Defense Corridor, did not make an airstrip like the Agra-Lucknow Expressway built during the SP era. Pie. To not develop it till Chitrakoot is lack of vision.”

Bundelkhand Expressway to boost local economy, connectivity: PM

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday siad that the Bundelkhand Expressway project will boost the local economy and connectivity of Uttar Pradesh. Bundelkhand Expressway is being inaugurated at Kaitheri village in Orai tehsil of Jalaun district on Saturday.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the government has been committed to enhancing connectivity across the country, a key feature of which has been the work towards improvement in road infrastructure.

About Bundelkhand Expressway

“A significant endeavour towards this was the laying of the foundation stone for the construction of Bundelkhand Expressway by the Prime Minister on February 29, 2020. The work on the Expressway has been completed within 28 months and it will now be inaugurated by the Prime Minister,” said the PMO statement.

The 296 km four-lane expressway has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 14,850 crore, under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), and can later be expanded up to six lanes as well.

