Akhnoor vidhan sabha chunav result 2024 live Winner and losser candidate Mohan Lal Bhagat total votes margin bjp congress eci Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election result

Akhnoor Assembly election result 2024 Live: The Akhnoor Assembly elections on October 1, 2024, are vital for Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape, featuring prominent candidates from BJP and Congress amid a competitive environment with 91,039 registered voters.

Akhnoor Assembly Election 2024: Key Insights and Historical Overview

Crucial Election Timeline Ahead

The Akhnoor Assembly constituency in Jammu and Kashmir is poised for the 2024 elections, with voting scheduled for October 1, 2024. This constituency will participate in Phase 3 of the election process, and the counting of votes is set to take place on October 8, 2024. As one of the significant constituencies in the region, Akhnoor is crucial for the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.

Candidates Set to Make Their Mark

Several prominent political parties are contesting in Akhnoor, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP). The candidates for the upcoming election include Mohan Lal Bhagat from the BJP and Ashok Bhagat representing the Congress. With approximately 91,039 registered voters in the constituency, these candidates are under pressure to secure the support of the electorate amid a competitive political environment.

A Look Back: Historical Election Outcomes

Akhnoor Constituency Jammu and Kashmir Election Result: What happened in 2014?

Analyzing past election results can provide valuable context for the current political scenario in Akhnoor. In the 2014 Assembly elections, BJP's Rajeev Sharma claimed victory, receiving 41,901 votes, which accounted for 53.19% of the total votes. He defeated INC's Sham Lal Sharma, who garnered 32,521 votes (41.29% of the vote share). This victory marked a significant achievement for the BJP, consolidating its position in the region.

Akhnoor Constituency Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Result: What happened in 2008?

Conversely, in the 2008 elections, the dynamics shifted as Sham Lal Sharma from the INC emerged victorious with 31,600 votes (47.97%), defeating BJP's Govind Ram Sharma, who received 17,716 votes. This change in electoral fortunes highlights the evolving political landscape within the Akhnoor constituency.

As the 2024 elections approach, the outcome remains uncertain, and candidates will need to engage effectively with voters to address their concerns and aspirations. The Akhnoor constituency will undoubtedly play a critical role in shaping the political future of Jammu and Kashmir.