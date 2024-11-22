Akola East Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Randhir Pralhadrao Sawarkar - BJP Gopal Ashish Ramrao Datkar - Sena UBT Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena NCP ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Akola East Assembly Election Result: Akola East seat is one of the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra. Voting for the Akola East seat was held on November 20. The Akola East assembly seat has been a BJP stronghold with it winning the seat two out of the last four elections. However, this time, the contest has turned interesting with the NCP going to the polls after a split in July last year.

The key candidates on the Akola East assembly seat are Gopal Alias Ashish Ramrao Datkar of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Randhir Pralhadrao of BJP, Harshal Devanand of Bahujan Samaj Party. However, from the application of 37 total contestants 21 were accepted, 9 were rejected, 7 applications were withdrawn and 11 contestants are contesting in the election.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Randhir Pralhadrao of the BJP had won the elections by defeating Bhade Haridas Pandhari of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi by around 24,475 votes.

In the 2014 assembly elections, Savarkar Randhir Pralhadrao had contested the polls on the BJP ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Bhade Haridas Pandhari of BBM by around 2,440 votes.

In the 2009 assembly electionsBhade Haridas Pandhari from BBM won the election with the lead of 14,244 votes, defeating Gulabrao Ramraogawande of Shiv Sena (SHS).

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.