COVID-19

Alarming and most undesirable: Ganga panel asks UP, Bihar to prevent dumping of bodies in river

The Centre directed Uttar Pradesh and Bihar governments to prevent dumping of dead bodies of suspected COVID-19 victims in Ganga and its tributaries calling it "most undesirable and alarming".

IANS photo

New Delhi: The Centre issued directions to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar governments to prevent dumping of dead bodies of suspected COVID-19 victims in Ganga and its tributaries seen floating in the waters following a rise in the number of coronavirus cases calling it "most undesirable and alarming".

At a review meeting which was conducted on May 15-16, the Centre said dumping of dead bodies and partially burnt or decomposed corpses in the Ganga and its tributaries should be prevented and insisted that the focus should be on the safe, dignified cremation of corpses.

"Namami Gange directs states to prevent dumping of dead bodies in the Ganga and focus on their safe disposal and providing support for ensuring dignified cremation," the Jal Shakti Ministry said.

Further more, the state pollution control boards were directed to monitor the water quality more frequently in consultations with the health departments. While, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) was assigned the task of overall monitoring, providing guidance to the state pollution control boards and taking up advanced analysis in the matter.

The ministry said that support for cremation needs to be given top priority and effective implementation of government orders needs to be ensured with losing any time. 

On May 10 several unidentified bodies were found floating in Ganga in UP and Bihar. On Wednesday, all the bodies recovered in Ghazipur and Ballia districts were cremated and investigations were initiated to find out where the bodies had been immersed in the river.

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh spokesman Navneet Sehgal denied media reports that as many as 2,000 corpses of possible virus victims had been pulled from rivers in the state and neighbouring Bihar in recent days. "We keep recovering 10 to 20 bodies every now and then," Sehgal told Reuters.

An advisory was issued by Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General, National Mission for Clean Ganga, to the district magistrates, who are also the chairpersons of the district Ganga committees, on May 11.

