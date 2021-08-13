All celebrations should be kept minimum during Onam in view of COVID: Kerala police

New Delhi: The Kerala police chief Anil Kant on Thursday (August 12, 2021) directed senior police officers and district police chiefs to keep all kinds of celebrations during Onam at a minimum. The Kerala police chief also evaluated the security arrangements to be made in view of festival celebrations via video conference.

"In the context of COVID-19, all kinds of celebrations during Onam should be kept to a minimum," said Police chief Anil Kant in the meeting.

"Onam feast and other celebrations should be done inside the houses. Those who visit beaches and tourist points must ensure that they comply with all COVID-19 regulations," he added.

Kant also directed the state police to tighten the night patrol during the festival.

"Police should be vigilant against thieves. Special patrols will be set up in the areas where the guest workers are staying. Pink police patrolling on bicycles and bikes in public places will be further expanded," he added.

The Kerala police chief had also ordered to further diversify the activities of Janamaithri beat and women’s police cells.

The festival of Onam is celebrated by Malayalees to commemorate the harvest season. The day is celebrated on the 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam in the month Chingam of Malayalam calendar and is based on Panchangam.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 situation in Kerala remains grim as the state recorded 21,445 fresh COVID cases pushing the total infection caseload to 36,31,638, with the number of people succumbing to the virus rising to 18,280 with 160 more deaths on Thursday. Over 20,723 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 34,36,318 and the number of active cases in the state to 1,76,518, a state government release said.

(With Agency inputs)

