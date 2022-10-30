topStories
All construction work banned except Central Vista as Delhi's air quality slips further

Stage III of GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) is implemented in the entire NCR under which all construction works are banned to check further deterioration of air quality.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 06:33 AM IST|Source: ANI

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas on Saturday (October 29) imposed a ban on activities related to construction work in the wake of the deteriorating air quality of the National Capital Region. The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) sub-committee decided to implement Stage III of GRAP in the entire NCR in a move to prevent further deterioration of air quality.

"Under this, all construction work will be banned except for special projects like Central Vista and other projects of national need," read the official press release from Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas.

To address the deteriorating air quality of the National Capital Region, the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the CAQM in NCR and adjoining areas held an emergency meeting.

While comprehensively reviewing the overall air quality parameters during the meeting, the Commission noted that due to unfavourable meteorological conditions with slower wind speed and sudden spike in farm fire incidents, it is considered necessary to implement Stage III of GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR.

"As per the dynamic model and weather/ meteorological forecast, the overall air quality over Delhi is likely to remain in the Very Poor to Severe category from 29.10.2022 to 30.10.2022. The air quality is likely to deteriorate and remain in a Severe category from 31.10.2022 to 01.11.2022 and for the subsequent 6 Days, the air quality is likely to fluctuate between the Severe to Very Poor category," read the official statement from CAQM.

The CAQM further noted that the winds are forecasted to be CALM in the coming days and the wind direction is likely to change course frequently.

Thus, there is a high likelihood of the pollutants getting trapped in the region and not getting dispersed effectively.

Further, the CAQM appealed to the citizens of NCR to cooperate in implementing GRAP and follow the steps mentioned in the Citizen Charter under GARP.

Apart from that, a 9-point action plan as per Stage III of GRAP was made applicable in the entire NCR The 9-point action plan includes steps to be implemented/ ensured by different agencies and Pollution Control Boards of NCR and DPCC, as per the official statement.

