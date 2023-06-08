All Four Siblings Of UP's Mishra Family Are IAS, IPS Officers; Read Their Success Stories

New Delhi: Four siblings from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, have made their mark as civil servants in different parts of the country. They are all IAS and IPS officers who serve the nation with pride and dedication. Their story is a source of inspiration for everyone in their district, especially the children who look up to them. They hail from a small town called Lalganj in Pratapgarh and have completed their education there. The first one to crack the UPSC exam in 2013 was Yogesh Mishra, who became an IAS officer. His sister Madhavi Mishra followed his footsteps and also joined the IAS in 2015.

Kshama Mishra, the eldest sister, cleared the exam in her fourth attempt in 2016 and became an IPS officer. Lokesh Mishra, the youngest brother, also achieved his dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Kshama Mishra is currently posted as Commandant of State Police Line Bangalore. Yogesh Mishra is working in Ordnance Factory as an IAS officer. Madhavi Mishra is serving as Deputy Commissioner in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand. Lokesh Mishra is also posted as DCC in Koderma district of Jharkhand.

Kshama Mishra was a brilliant student who topped the district in high school and inter exams and ranked sixth in the state. She pursued civil service preparation after graduating from a college in Lalganj. Madhavi Mishra also did her postgraduate degree from Prayagraj after graduating from the same college. She cleared the UPSC exam in 2014 and joined the Jharkhand cadre as an IAS officer.

Today all four siblings may be officers but they completed their studies from Lalganj's Leelawati and Ram Ajor Inter College. IPS Kshama Mishra topped the district in inter and high school and was sixth in the state. The four siblings have achieved such heights that they have become role model for others. Father Anil Mishra also believes that this is the result of their hard work.