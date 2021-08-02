हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Animal Cruelty

Almost 300 stray dogs killed with poisonous injections in Andhra Pradesh

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

File photo

West Godavari: In a horrific incident of animal cruelty, almost 300 stray dogs were poisoned to death and buried in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, an animal rights group alleged.

While speaking to ANI, Dharmajigudem Sub Inspector Ramesh said, "Lingapalem village panchayat staff have got killed almost 300 stray dogs in the village on July 24. The matter came to light when an animal rights activist named Challapalli Srilata complained to Dharmajigudem police on July 29."

"Challapalli Srilata in her complaint said that she came to know that almost 300 stray dogs were killed with poisonous injections and were mercilessly thrown in a pit dug nearby village pond. Based on her complaint, Dharmajigudem police station cops have registered a case under section 429 of IPC and Section 11(l) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.", the police official added.

All the dogs were put in s huge plastic and dumped in a ditch on a big ground. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

