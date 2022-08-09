'Aloor chop' and 'Beguni' are being fried in the jail canteen. On hearing the news he became adamant and starts nagging, "Mujhe Aloor chop-Beguni Chahiye." On Monday, the jail authorities approved the plea of ​​former education minister Partha Chatterjee. Presidency Jail is now the center of attraction. Couetesy - Mamata Banerjee's former 'Right Hand Man' Partha Chatterjee. Jail authorities are also keeping an eye on his small affairs. On this day Partha also spoke to his lawyer in the jail office for fifteen minutes.

Partha had tea and buttered toast in the morning. At noon rice-dal-curry. In the afternoon, when the jail officials visited Partha's cell, the former minister told them that he wanted to eat 'Aloor Chop'. On hearing his demand, Jail doctors objected. But the former minister refused to listen to objections. Before that, he had come to know about the news that hot hot chops and fries are being prepared in the jail canteen. Finally the doctors gave permission. According to jail sources, Partha was given two 'Aloor chop', two 'Beguni' and 'Muri' from the canteen. Undertrial prisoners can buy any food from the jail canteen with their own money. However, doctors have various restrictions on Partha's food. And the court ordered to give him food according to the diet prescribed by the doctors. But according to the jail doctors, Fried items can be eaten for one day.

When the doctors went to examine Partha this morning, the former minister told them that he was having pain in his waist and knees. Based on his statement, a letter is being sent to the state health department, said a jail official. It is reported that there is no specialist doctor in the Presidency Jail. So the Department of Health sent an orthopedic specialist to look at Partha's current physical problems and was requested to draw up a 'guideline' for his pain relief.

Partha's 'Intimate Friend' Arpita Mukherjee, who was caught in the case of corruption in the recruitment of teachers, had a normal meal in the Alipore Women's Jail.