Aman Arora hits out at Centre for denying political clearance to official abroad tour

Chandigarh: Assailing the BJP-led Centre Government for denying political clearance for the knowledge exchange tour on Green Hydrogen to Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands, Punjab New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Mr. Aman Arora questioned BJP that why it is politically so insecure from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership that it resorted to cheap tactics like denying political clearance for an official tour to abroad.

This is not the first time that the central government denied permission to AAP leaders, said Mr. Aman Arora while adding that earlier, it had denied permission to Mr. Arvind Kejriwal, AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister to visit Singapore to represent India at the World Cities Summit, he added.

Interestingly, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, GoI had cleared a list of 13-member delegation including Mr. Aman Arora on September 14, 2022, but the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has not issued political clearance to the Punjab New & Renewable Energy Sources Minister.

The Cabinet Minister said that this tour was sponsored by Indo-German Energy Forum. Neither Centre, nor the state government will have to bear any financial burden.

The Cabinet Minister further added that the success of people friendly policies of AAP has presented a strong challenge to the BJP’s model of hate and lies. He said that AAP is all set to broom the BJP’s presence from the political map of India and the Saffron leadership has read it written clearly on the wall.

“This knowledge sharing tour from 24th September to 2nd October, 2022 was of much importance for planning and developing new & renewable energy resources in the state to meet future requirements besides ensuring a green and clean environment,” said Mr Aman Arora while adding that the union government’s such unnecessary interference would be a threat to the federal structure of the nation.

Mr. Aman Arora said that the BJP has even forgotten the glorious traditions of Indian democracy. He reminded the BJP that Mr. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was leader of opposition when the then Prime Minister Mr. PV Narasimha Rao had chosen him to lead the delegation to the UN.