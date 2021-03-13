हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amarnath Yatra

Amarnath Yatra to be held between June 28 and August 22 this year

The Amarnath Yatra Shrine Board announced that the yatra will run from 28 June to 22 August this year

Amarnath Yatra to be held between June 28 and August 22 this year
File photo

The Amarnath Yatra Shrine Board announced the date of the annual Amarnath Yatra. It will run from 28 June to 22 August this year, the decision was taken at a meeting held by the board.

Amid the rising cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 across the nation, the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) cancelled the Amarnath Yatra for last year in 2020. The authorities had said that the yatra would begin July 21 and continue till August 3, however, the decision was rolled back.

Despite the sudden surge in cases in several states across the nation, the board has decided to hold the event, keeping with the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines. 

The Board said that it is aware of and respects the sentiments of the devotees and to keep the religious sentiments alive, it will continue the Live Telecast/ Virtual Darshan of the morning and evening Aarti. Further, the traditional rituals will be carried out as per past practice.

Tags:
Amarnath Yatraamarnath yatra 2020Amarnath Yatra Jammu and Kashmir
