Amid coronavirus COVID-19 spread, CBSE to conduct class 10, 12 exams for 29 main subjects; class 9 and 11 students to be promoted on school-based assessments

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced that it will conduct the board examinations for only main subjects that will be required for promotion and may be crucial for admissions in higher educational institutions. The CBSE took the decision after a directive from the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD).

In an advisory, the CBSE stated, "The Board will conduct examinations for only main subjects that will be required for promotion and may be crucial for admissions in higher educational institutions. For the rest of the subjects, the Board will not hold examinations; the instructions for marking/assessment in all such cases shall be separately issued by the Board. Therefore, as and when the Board is in a position to hold examinations, it shall hold examinations only for 29 subjects."

The 29 subjects include those of class 10 as well as class 12. The subjects for class 10 in Northeast Delhi are--1. Hindi Course A, 2.Hindi Course B, 3.English Comm, 4.English Lng & Lit, 5. Science, and 6.Social Science.

The subjects of class 12 for which exams will be held for the whole of India are--1. Business Studies, 2. Geography, 3.Hindi (Elective), 4.Hindi (Core), 5.Home Science, 6.Sociology, 7.Computer Science (Old), 8. Computer Science (New), 9.information Practice (Old) 10.Information Practice (new), 11.Information Technology, 12. Bio-Technology

The subjects of class 12 for which exams will be held for North East Delhi are--1.English Elective - N, 2. English Elective -C, 3. English Core, 4.Mathematics, 5. Economics, 6.Biology, 7.Political Science, 8.History, 9.Physics, 10Accountancy, 11.Chemistry

For classes 9 and 11, the CBSE stated, "It has come to our notice that though several schools affiliated to CBSE have completed their examination, evaluation and promotion process for students who were studying in grades 9 and 11 in the 2019-20 academic session, there are several schools that have not been able to do so. This includes among others, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, State/UT government schools, private schools, schools located in India and abroad, etc."

It added, "All such schools are advised to promote students of grades 9 and 11 to the next grades on the basis of all the school-based assessments including project work, periodic tests, term exams, etc. conducted so far. For any child who is unable to clear this internal process, (in any number of subjects), the school may utilise this period for providing remedial interventions, and school may give the opportunity of appearing in school-based test/s, online or offline. The promotion of such children may be decided on the basis of such tests."

For classes 1 to 8, the CBSE said, "All students studying in classes 1 to 8 may be promoted to the next class/grade. This advisory is being issued in consultation with NCERT."

For CBSE schools in foreign countries, the board announced, "There are several CBSE schools located in 25 countries. Each of these countries are also under lockdown and/or have deckled to close down the schools for various and differential lengths of time. Under such circumstances, It is felt that the Board will not be in a position to hold a differential set of exams for each of these countries. Also, in the present situation, it will be difficult to bring the answer books to India for evaluation purposes. Therefore, the Board has decided to not hold any more exams for the students of class 10 and 12 schools located outside India. The system of marking/assessment for the purpose of declaring results will be worked out by the Board shortly."