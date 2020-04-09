Amid coronavirus COVID-19 spread, India gets request from 30 countries for anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine

In a bid to fight the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, more than 30 countries have requested India for hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug. During recent conversations, leaders across several nations have personally raised the request with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The request has come from several nations, including the US, the UK, Spain, Germany, Brazil and this highlights India's importance in the global pharma sector.

According to government officials, while New Delhi is looking into the requests it will review the domestic requirements first. Domestically, India has allowed the use of hydroxychloroquine by medical and health care workers while dealing with COVID-19 patients. So far, India has decided to give hydroxychloroquine to about 25 countries.

PM Modi has spoken to 15 world leaders since the outbreak of the pandemic which includes German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, US President Donald Trump, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al Thani, Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon, Saudi Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman. One of the main aims of the conversations was to chalk out a global strategy to deal with the crisis.

PM Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have spoken twice in the last few weeks. An official statement of April 3 said, "The leaders explored possible collaboration between India and Israel in fighting the pandemic by improving availability of pharmaceutical supplies."

India has confirmed that it has received US request for hydroxychloroquine and is looking into the request. US President Donald Trump had said he has requested India to release hydroxychloroquine it had ordered.

US President said, "I called PM Modi of India...they make large amounts of hydroxychloroquine, very large amounts frankly. And I said, they had a hold, they have 1.5 billion people, and I said, I would appreciate it if they would release the amounts we have ordered and they are giving it serious consideration. India makes a lot of it."

Trump has backed hydroxychloroquine as a solution to the COVID-19 crisis calling it "game-changer", though it is not being backed completely by the medical community.

In an order issued on April 4, Directorate General of Foreign Trade announced the total prohibition of the export of hydroxychloroquine and formulations made of hydroxychloroquine is "without exception". In an earlier order issued on March 25, the DGFT had announced the export of hydroxychloroquine except under three exceptions but was deleted in the new order.