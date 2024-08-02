Advertisement
Air India Suspends Flights To Tel Aviv Until August 8 Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

Air India has suspended its flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel, effective immediately, until August 8 amid the escalation of Hamas-Israel war.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2024, 02:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Air India has suspended its flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel, effective immediately, until August 8, due to rising tensions in the Middle East. The decesion comed amid the escalation of Hamas-Israel war. The air carrier issued a statement and said that it is closely examining the situation in the these regions. 

In a post on ‘X’, the Air India wrote, "In view of the ongoing situation in parts of the Middle East, we have suspended scheduled operation of our flights to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect up to and including 8 August, 2024. We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv during this period, with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges. Safety of our guests and crew remains our foremost priority," Air India said in a statement. 

Tensions in the Middle East have intensified due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, especially after concerns arose over potential Iranian retaliation following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. 

