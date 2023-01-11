Amid Joshimath scare, sudden cracks develop in homes in UP's Aligarh - Details here

Aligarh: Amid the panic over cracks in over 600 homes in Joshimath, residents of Kanwariganj in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh have reported sudden cracks in their houses, causing panic among the locals. "For the last several days, cracks have appeared in some of our houses due to which we are forced to live in panic," Shashi, a local resident told ANI. "We have also complained about it but the Municipal Corporation authorities are not taking any concrete action and are only giving assurance. We are afraid that the houses may collapse," added Shashi.

Residents blame 'leaking' pipeline

The residents are blaming a leaking pipeline laid by the government under the Smart City scheme as the cause. "It has been 3-4 days. We have intimated about the same to the department, but no assistance has been provided so far. We are being forced to live in terror," said Afsha Mashroor, another local resident.

In the photos, huge cracks could be seen on the walls of homes, similar to the ones in Uttarakhand's Joshimath.

Take a look at the visuals of the cracked homes:

Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh | Just received information that cracks have developed in few houses in Aligarh. Will send our team and a probe will be conducted into why this has happened: Rakesh Kumar Yadav, Additional Commissioner, Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/T8j8H5heRZ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 10, 2023

Meanwhile, the Additional Commissioner of Municipal Corporation, Rakesh Kumar Yadav, took cognisance of the issue and said that necessary action will be taken by the department. "We have just received the information that there have been cracks in some houses in the Kanwariganj area. The matter has not yet come to full notice. We will now send our team to the site and the necessary action will be taken by the Municipal Corporation," assured Yadav as quoted by ANI.