Amid Parliament Logjam, PM Narendra Modi Launches Scathing Attack On Opposition

PM Modi expressed utmost confidence in the BJP's prospects of securing victory in the 2024 elections with overwhelming public support.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 12:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Amid Parliament Logjam, PM Narendra Modi Launches Scathing Attack On Opposition Addressing the BJP parliamentary party, PM Modi noted that the opposition appeared frustrated and disheartened.

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing parliamentary impasse over Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a vigorous critique against the opposition alliance INDIA today. He expressed concern that invoking the country's name alone cannot mislead people. "I have never witnessed such a directionless opposition," quoted BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, relaying the Prime Minister's remarks during the weekly meeting of the BJP parliamentary party.

Addressing the BJP parliamentary party, PM Modi noted that the opposition appeared frustrated and disheartened, with their actions indicating a firm decision to remain in opposition, according to reliable sources. He expressed unwavering confidence that the BJP, backed by the people's support, will come to power after the 2024 elections. Furthermore, he asserted that India would emerge as the world's third-largest economy during his government's next tenure.


Responding to opposition parties rallying around the name of their alliance, 'INDIA,' Modi rebutted their approach, considering it an attempt to mislead the public, as per sources. He cited various organizations using the name 'India' to illustrate that a mere term in their nomenclature does not bring about meaningful change.

The Prime Minister characterized the opposition as "defeated, tired, and hopeless," claiming their sole agenda was to oppose him. Their conduct, he reportedly remarked, indicated their resolve to remain in opposition. PM Modi expressed utmost confidence in the BJP's prospects of securing victory in the 2024 elections with overwhelming public support.

