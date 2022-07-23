NewsIndia
BHUPESH BAGHEL

Amid tussle with TS Singh Deo, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel reaches Delhi to meet Congress leadership

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel will meet the Congress leadership and raise the issue of his differences with T S Singh Deo, who he alleges has given the BJP a handle to attack the party, sources told PTI. 

Last Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 11:44 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Bhupesh Baghel is likely to raise his rift with TS Singh Deo with the top Congress brass.
  • TS Singh Deo had tendered his resignation as Panchayat Minister from the Chhattisgarh government recently.

Trending Photos

Amid tussle with TS Singh Deo, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel reaches Delhi to meet Congress leadership

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel reached the national capital on Saturday and is likely to raise with the Congress leadership the issue of his differences with state minister T S Singh Deo, sources said. They said Singh Deo is also likely to be in the national capital as he is the observer for Gujarat assembly polls along with chief observer Ashok Gehlot.

Baghel is in Delhi to participate in the Congress' strategy meet ahead of Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. He is the chief observer for the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh slated later this year where the Congress is seeking to replace the BJP from power.

Sources said Baghel will meet the Congress leadership and raise the issue of his differences with Deo, who he alleges has given the BJP a handle to attack the party.

Deo had tendered his resignation as Panchayat Minister saying no funds were made available to his department and hence no work could be undertaken on PM Awas Yojna to provide houses to the poor. This has once again brought the rift within Chhattisgarh Congress out in the open.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why are luggage of air travelers going missing?
DNA Video
DNA: Bank Crisis -- China deploys tanks against its citizen
DNA Video
DNA: Democracy -- Is 'exemption' reserved for politicians?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'double standard' of railways, elderly to not get concession
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report - How is the National Flag of India prepared?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Story of incorporation of Chakra into Indian Flag
DNA Video
DNA: Who is troubled by the power of Indian flag?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is China plotting against India via Bhutan?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Interesting anecdote about Rashtrapati Bhavan