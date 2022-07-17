New Delhi: Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo, was is said to be locked in a turf war with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on Saturday (July 16, 2022) resigned from Panchayat and Rural development department and alleged that not a single house was built for homeless people under the Prime Minister housing scheme as funds were not allotted by the CM despite "repeated request". Singh Deo, however, will remain the Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education, Twenty Point Implementation, and Commercial Tax (GST) departments.

Slamming the Baghel government ahead of the Assembly elections in the Congress-ruled state, he stated that houses could not be constructed for eight lakh people in the state although providing houses to the homeless poor was a key promise in the Congress' poll manifesto.

The sudden development is seen as the bitter fallout of an old political rivalry between Baghel and Singh Deo, who was seeking the chief minister's post under a purported power-sharing agreement.

In a four-page resignation letter addressed to the chief minister, Singh Deo cited various reasons stating that he was unable to fulfill the targets of the department as per the vision of the Jan Ghoshna Patra (poll manifesto), given the "current scenario".

He said despite his request, funds were not sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY), as a result of which houses could not be constructed for eight lakh people in the state.

"Despite my repeated request to you, funds under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna were not allotted as a result of which houses could not be constructed for 8 lakh people. Providing houses to the homeless poor was a key promise in the poll manifesto. But in the incumbent government, not a single house was built for the homeless, and progress of the scheme was nil," he said in the letter.

The Ambikapur MLA also claimed the draft of rules under the Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act prepared by his department and sent to a committee was changed without taking him into confidence.

Under the Mukhyamantri Samagra Gramin Vikas Yojna, a committee of secretaries headed by the chief secretary was constituted against the standard protocol for granting final approval to works. The discretion to approve works of any department lies with the concerned minister, he added.

"I have raised objections over the constitution of this committee but it went in vain, due to which development works worth over Rs 500 crore could not be implemented," he said.

In June last year, the differences between Baghel and Singh Deo had flared up shortly after the former completed his mid-term in the office. The fresh flash point between Baghel and Singh Deo seems coal mine projects in the Hasdeo Arand forest area of the Surguja district.

Singh Deo had visited the Hasdeo Arand area in support of locals who are opposing coal mining and had announced that he would take the first bullet or blow from a stick if protesters are subjected to bullets and sticks. Baghel, however, tried to paper over the cracks saying if Singh Deo does not want trees to be cut for the coal mine projects then not a single branch will be chopped.

Meanwhile, BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya also slammed the grand old party and said that it was Punjab all over again.

"It is Punjab all over again for the Congress in Chattisgarh. Just before elections next year, senior leader TS Singh Deo has resigned from all but the health minister’s portfolio. He is apparently miffed at Bhupesh Baghel blocking media from covering or inviting him to functions," he wrote on Twitter.

Chhattisgarh BJP president Vishnu Deo Sai said that quitting a ministry by Singh Deo has proved the "dictatorial attitude" of Baghel. He alleged that Baghel was not allowing his cabinet colleagues to discharge their duties freely.

"Singh Deo should resign from other departments too if he is not being sidelined and not allowed to do his job," Sai added.

(With agency inputs)