NewsIndia
AMIT SHAH

Amit Shah flags off 18,000 km long Freedom Biker Rally from Delhi

Freedom biker rally is an iconic pan-India Bike Ride by 75 bikers to 75 iconic locations to commemorate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav after 75 years of India's independence

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 11:20 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • Amit Shah flags off iconic Freedom biker rally from Delhi
  • The bikers will be riding a distance of more than 18,000 km
  • 75 bikers including 10 women and 4 international riders will be taking part in the rally

Trending Photos

Amit Shah flags off 18,000 km long Freedom Biker Rally from Delhi

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the 'Freedom Rider Biker Rallies' from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in the national capital on Friday. Union Ministers Meenakashi Lekhi and Nisith Pramanik were also present there.

The aforesaid is the Fit India Freedom Moto Ride which is a pan-India Bike Ride by 75 bikers to 75 iconic locations to commemorate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav after 75 years of India's independence.

Also Read: 'Amit Shah is India's BIGGEST PAPPU': TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee taunts Home Minister

As per the information, the said event is historic as the bikers will be riding a distance of more than 18,000 kilometres. Ten women from India along with the four international riders of different occupations will also take part in this event. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Main Sponsor of Madrasas exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Funny DNA test of India's defeat
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Japan's Shoji Morimoto
DNA Video
DNA: Fake 'Maggi Masala' gang busted
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the 'big crisis' of young children