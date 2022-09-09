Amit Shah flags off 18,000 km long Freedom Biker Rally from Delhi

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the 'Freedom Rider Biker Rallies' from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in the national capital on Friday. Union Ministers Meenakashi Lekhi and Nisith Pramanik were also present there.

The aforesaid is the Fit India Freedom Moto Ride which is a pan-India Bike Ride by 75 bikers to 75 iconic locations to commemorate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav after 75 years of India's independence.

SET OFF!



Here's the moment the Freedom rider Biker rallies took off today from the Major Dhyanchand Stadium in New Delhi. Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah and other dignitaries inaugurated the rally and wished the riders all the best. pic.twitter.com/SV1o6lxOU0 — Fit India Movement (@FitIndiaOff) September 9, 2022

As per the information, the said event is historic as the bikers will be riding a distance of more than 18,000 kilometres. Ten women from India along with the four international riders of different occupations will also take part in this event.