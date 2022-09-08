'Amit Shah is India's BIGGEST PAPPU': TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee taunts Home Minister

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for his alleged involvement in the cattle smuggling scam, on Thursday made a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling him “India’s biggest Pappu.” Holding Amit Shah responsible for unleashing the central agencies against Trinamool Congress leaders in West Bengal, Abhishek Banerjee said that he is the "worst element" in the current Union cabinet.

"He the biggest Pappu of the country. On one hand, he is trying to teach us the lesson of patriotism and on the other hand, his son Jai Shah is refusing to receive the Tricolour," he said. The TMC MP said that the JP only knows how to change the names of places.

"Had they come to power in West Bengal, the name of `Midnapore` would have been changed to `Modinipur`, and `Darjeeling` would have changed to `Modijiling`. But the people of West Bengal gave a fitting reply to BJP in the 2021 Assembly elections. I am sure that BJP will get a similar fitting reply in the panchayat election next year and finally in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024," Abhishek Banerjee said.

He alleged that the BJP government at the Centre is behind the recent raids by the central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in West Bengal, adding that the more these central agencies are unleashed by the Centre the more Trinamool Congress will be strong.

It may be noted that Abhishek was grilled for hours by the central agencies last week. The West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee is facing criticisms for announcing a donation of Rs 60,000 to each of the 45,000 registered Durga puja committees in addition to a 60 per cent subsidy on electricity bills.

"The donation of little of Rs 250 crore is nothing much and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has done the right thing by offering the donation. If BJP can build a statute at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore in Gujarat and spend Rs 8,000 crore in purchasing an aeroplane, then the Chief Minister has done the right thing by offering a subsidy of just Rs 250 crore," Abhishek Banerjee said while addressing a gathering of party workers in Kolkata.

Reacting to his statement, state BJP spokesman in West Bengal, Samik Bhattacharya said that there is no need to give importance to what he says. "He is saying all these things out of desperation and fear," he said.