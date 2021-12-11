Amit Shah inaugurates several development projects in Ahmedabad

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (December 11) inaugurated a train overbridge and several other developments projects in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, reported ANI.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates a train overbridge and several other developments projects in Ahmedabad, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/IgivwCS56X — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021

The BJP leader also laid the foundation stone of Umiya Mata Temple at Umiya Campus in Sola, Ahmedabad, earlier today. The temple and other buildings are being built at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore on 74,000 square yards of land.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, Governor Acharya Devvrat and others took part in the beginning of the three-day foundation-stone laying event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the foundation stone laying ceremony virtually on December 13.

Apart from the Umiyadham temple, the trust, which runs the main temple in Unjha, will also build a 13-storey complex adjacent to the temple to provide training as well as a hostel facility to Patidar youths preparing for the UPSC and GPSC entrance tests.

Shah, whose home state is Gujarat, was on a one-day visit to Ahmedabad.

While addressing the public during the event, Shah said the centres of faith of the Hindu community were left humiliated for many years and nobody cared to bring back their glory until the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, which is now working "fearlessly" for the renovation of such sites.

The leader further added that earlier people used to be ashamed of visiting temples, but a new era began with the Modi government.

(With agency inputs)

