Amit Shah Reviews Manipur Situation, Orders Forces To Take Strict Action Against Miscreants

Union Home Minister, who is in Manipur, held back-to-back meetings with stakeholders on Tuesday. Later, the Home Minister held a high-level security review meeting with Manipur Police, CAPFs and the Indian Army where he ordered the forces to take strict action against those trying to disturb peace. Amit Shah landed in Manipur last evening and was accompanied by Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Kumar Deka.

"Reviewed the security situation in Manipur in a meeting with senior officials of the Manipur Police, CAPFs and the Indian Army in Imphal. Peace and prosperity of Manipur is our top priority, instructed them to strictly deal with any activities disturbing the peace," said Shah in a tweet. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was also present during the meeting. Before the security review meeting the top officials of state police and army, the home minister met representatives of all political parties as well.

Sharing a photo on Twitter, Home Minister Shah said, "Had a meeting with a delegation of leaders from various political parties in Imphal, Manipur." Shah also paid a visit to Churachandpur earlier in the day and took stock of the situation in the area. Churachandpur was one of the most riot-affected areas. Ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur earlier this month over the demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Meitei community. The Kuki population was allegedly opposing the move.

"Had a fruitful discussion with the members of the different Civil Society Organizations today in Imphal. They expressed their commitment to peace and assured that we would together contribute to paving the way to restore normalcy in Manipur," said Shah in another tweet. Shah reportedly held talks with Kuki civil society intellectuals and church leaders to understand their grievances and find ways to bring peace to Manipur ending the clashes between Meiteis and Kukis.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts. Around 10,000 personnel of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, besides those from other paramilitary forces, had to be deployed to bring back normalcy in the northeastern state.

The Union Home Minister also held consultations with a group of women leaders, as part of his initiative to bring peace to the violence-hit state. "Held a meeting with a group of women leaders (Meira Paibi) in Manipur. Reiterated the significance of the role of women in the society of Manipur. Together, we are committed to ensuring peace and prosperity in the state," Shah tweeted.

Manipur has been hit by ethnic conflict for nearly a month. According to officials, the death toll from clashes has gone up to 80. Thousands of families have been shifted to safe places following the riots and arsons. The state government on Tuesday announced to will give a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to those who died during the violence. The compensation amount will be borne equally by the centre and the state. The government said that it will also provide job to a member of the family of those died in the violence.