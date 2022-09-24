Amit Shah to visit J&K, hold mega rallies in Rajouri, Baramulla on Oct 1, 2

Srinagar: BJP's Jammu Kashmir unit today officially announced Home minister Amit Shah's tour to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. BJP’s Kashmir Affairs in charge, Sunil Sharma said that the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah will address mega rallies in Rajouri and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir on October 1-2. Shah will arrive in Jammu on the afternoon of September 30, next day on October 1, he will address a mega rally in Rajouri district. He will travel to Kashmir on the same day, where he will address a mega rally in Baramulla town on October 02 in which people from across the Valley will participate.

“He will talk about several issues with the people of Kashmir in the rally and highlight various things regarding development in Jammu and Kashmir and what central government is doing on various fronts for the development of J&K,” Sharma said.

Sharma added that there are many other developmental works which the home minister will inaugurate or will lay a foundation stone, including a cancer hospital which the wakf board has planned in the downtown area of Srinagar.

He also said that there is a chance that shah may announce some reservations for the Pahadi community or OBC. 'Around 23 communities are in Kashmir for whom we are fighting for reservation', he added.

Replying to a question, Sharma said that it is the prerogative of the Election Commission of India to make announcements about holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir, but that BJP is always ready for elections here.

BJP InCharge said that we welcome the new political parties on the ground, reacting to Azad’s coming into Jammu Kashmir politics he said more parties in the election mean democracy is getting strong otherwise Jammu Kashmir was taken ride by two parties only BJP welcome more people in the electoral process.

Sources in the BJP say that it’s the beginning of preparation for the coming election of Jammu Kashmir, they added that after Shah many more top BJP leaders will visit Jammu Kashmir and will have rallies and other programs to connect with the common masses and win their hearts as BJP this time want to be in a position that they can rule the UT.