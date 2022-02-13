Amit Shah's 'drug-free Punjab' promise ahead of assembly polls

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (February 13) in Patiala urged the people of Punjab to give a chance to PM Modi and the BJP govt in the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls.

Promising a drug-free Punjab Shah said, "We will eradicate drugs from Punjab. Our goal is to make Punjab drug free."

"I want you to choose a govt that will work together with the Centre for the development of Punjab," added Shah.

"On forming govt in Punjab, we will establish Narcotics Control Bureau branch offices in 4 cities of the state. For drug prevention, we'll form a task force in every district of the state," said Amit Shah.

Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government which had been in power for 10 years.