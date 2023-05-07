topStoriesenglish2604215
NewsIndia
PUNJAB POLICE

Amritsar Blast: Several Injured In Explosion Near Golden Temple

Appealing to maintain peace, police officials said the situation was under control and there was no need to be panic. 

Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 05:05 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Amritsar Blast: Several Injured In Explosion Near Golden Temple

CHANDIGARH: Several people were injured in a blast at a restaurant in the Heritage Street near the Golden Temple in Punjab`s holy city of Amritsar. The police, however, said it was not a terror attack, but an accident. Panic gripped as the blast took place at busy Heritage Street near Darbar Sahib on Saturday night. Many devotees and locals present at the spot presumed the blast a terror act.

Appealing to maintain peace, police officials said the situation was under control and there was no need to be panic. A police official told the media the blast apparently occurred in a chimney of a restaurant.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Mehtab Singh said the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained. He said forensic teams were investigating. Only windowpanes of the nearby buildings were shattered and there was no damage to the buildings.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!
DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar