Amritsar Police Commissioner Reacts To Reports Of Amritpal Singh's Plan To Surrender At Golden Temple

New Delhi: Amid reports of Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh planning to surrender at Golden Temple, the Commissioner of Police in Amritsar, Naunihal Singh on Wednesday evening (March 29) said that he does not have any such information yet. Waris Punjab De chief and fugitive Amritpal Singh has been on the run for over 10 days. However, the latest media reports claimed that he may surrender to the Punjab police at one of the most significant shrines for Sikhs - the Golden Temple on Wednesday.

#WATCH | Commissioner of Police Amritsar Naunihal Singh speaks on media reports stating Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh likely to surrender at Golden Temple and law and order situation in the city pic.twitter.com/oKTXdI3cI7 — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2023

While speaking to the news agency ANI, the Commissioner of Police in Amritsar, Naunihal Singh said, "We don't have any information on this but we are aware of the media reports circulating this information."

He also said that there is heavy security around the temple due to the crowd owing to the current festive season.

The Punjab police on Tuesday (March 28) led a massive search operation in Punjab's Hoshiarpur village and many adjoining areas after information was received that Singh and his aides could be present there. A few suspects related to Amritpal Singh had allegedly abandoned their vehicle after a chase.

A team of the counterintelligence wing of the Punjab Police Tuesday evening chased a car from Phagwara after it suspected that fugitive Amritpal and his aides could be in that vehicle, police sources said as quoted by PTI.

On March 18, in Jalandhar, Amritpal Singh managed to evade the police by altering his appearance and switching vehicles. He and his partners were charged with several criminal offenses, including inciting discord among social groups, attempted murder, assaulting police officers, and obstructing public servants from performing their duties lawfully.