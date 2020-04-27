Andhra, Delhi police come in solidarity with Punjab police SI Harjeet Singh, whose hand was chopped off

New Delhi: The Andhra Police and the Delhi Police on Monday (April 27, 2020) came in solidarity with the Punjab police personnel Harjeet Singh whose hand was chopped off while guarding the city amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The police officials wore the name plate of Harjeet Singh on their dresses.

Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad Police Commissioner in a letter to DGP Punjab said, "Today more than 2 thousand police officers wore the name plate of brave Harjeet Singh of our fraternity . We feel proud that we wear the same khaki which he wears."

The move was started by the DGP Punjab Dinkar Gupta who wore Harjeet's name plate on his chest and wrote on Twitter, "Let’s show everyone that any attack on policemen and doctors, fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines,like SI Harjeet Singh, will unite India together as one."

He added, "In solidarity with SI Harjeet& all warriors, I urge you all to wear his name proudly on your chests today. #MainBhiHarjeetSingh."

Let’s show everyone that any attack on policemen & doctors, fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines,like SI Harjeet Singh, will unite India together as One.

In solidarity with SI Harjeet& all warriors, I urge you all to wear his name proudly on your chests today.#MainBhiHarjeetSingh pic.twitter.com/lar3AAhXrF — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) April 27, 2020

The Delhi Police official Twitter account also posted, "MainBhiHarjeetSingh."

Earlier on Monday, Punjab CM Capt. Amarindwer Singh also shared a video on Twitter informing about Harjeet's improving condition. CM wrote, "It has been 2 weeks since SI Harjeet Singh's hand was operated upon in PGI. I am extremely happy to share that he is recovering well & that his hand has started to regain movement. Sharing this video of braveheart Harjeet Singh with you all."

It has been 2 weeks since SI Harjeet Singh's hand was operated upon in PGI. I am extremely happy to share that he is recovering well & that his hand has started to regain movement. Sharing this video of braveheart Harjeet Singh with you all. pic.twitter.com/5PD4JyyvdS — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 27, 2020

S-I Harjeet Singh’s hand was chopped off by a group of Nihang Sikhs in Patiala. The incident occurred on April 12 after Harjeet Singh was trying to enforce curfew at the Patiala Sabzi Mandi.

His hand was successfully reimplanted in an eight-hour surgery by doctors at the PGI Hospital in Chandigarh.