Andhra Pradesh: 7 killed, 45 injured in bus accident near Tirupati

Tirupati: Seven passenger's along with 8 years old girl child died and over 35 passengers were seriously injured after a bus lost control and fell into the valley near Bakarapeta in the Chittor district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday (March 26, 2022). The injured have been shifted to Tirupati RUIA hospital for treatment.

According to police, Bus was carrying Bride's family from Rajendra Nagar of Dharmavaram to attend the engagement, Bridegroom was a native of Narayanavanam of Chittoor District engagement was fixed on March 26, 2022, at Tiruchanoor. The bus was carrying 45 passengers along with Bride from Dharmavaram Ananthapur District.

The bus hit the sidewall and slipped into the valley near Bakarapatet ghat road bus was rolled down into the valley. On receipt of information, police rushed to the spot and immediately swung into rescue operations.

Tirupati Urban SP Venkatappala Naidu, IPS reached the location along with other locals. The injured were rushed to RUIA Hospital in Tirupati in 108 vehicles. Doctors said that the condition of four of them is critical.

Meanwhile, passengers alleged the accident occurred due to negligent driving by the driver and also alleged he was drowsy. Police registered a case and an investigation is underway upon the accident. Nabhi Rasul, the bus driver, and cleaner also died on spot. A total of seven people have died so far in the accident.

