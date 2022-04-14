हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Andhra Pradesh Fire

Andhra Pradesh fire accident: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announces ex-gratia for kin, orders probe

Officials have been instructed to monitor the condition of those injured and the SP along with the district collector have been directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the reason for the incident.

Andhra Pradesh fire accident: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announces ex-gratia for kin, orders probe
File Photo

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday (April 14, 2022) condoled the death of six people and announced Rs 25 lakh compensation for the family members of the victims of the gas leak-triggered explosion at a chemicals manufacturing unit at Akkireddygudem.

Thirteen people were also injured in the fire accident.

The chief minister also declared Rs 5 lakh compensation for each of those critically injured and Rs 2 lakh for those who sustained minor injuries.

Officials have been instructed to monitor the condition of those injured and the SP along with the district collector have been directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the reason for the incident.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan also expressed anguish over the accident.

The district officials informed the Governor that the fire broke out in the chemical factory on Wednesday night and the injured have been shifted to a hospital in Vijayawada for better treatment.

The Governor also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Andhra Pradesh FireFire in Andhra Pradesh's chemical factoryFire incident
Next
Story

Shatrughan Sinha wants to expand TMC's `Khela hobe' across the country, says not an outsider in West Bengal

Must Watch

PT2M27S

Namaste India: Police reconciliation of elderly couple in Gonda