Fire in Andhra Pradesh's chemical lab kills six, 11 seriously injured

At least six people were reported dead while 11 were seriously injured in a fire accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Porus labs limited. The lab is situated in Akkireddygudem which falls in the West Godavari district.

Fire in Andhra Pradesh's chemical lab kills six, 11 seriously injured
Representational image

Akkireddygudem: At least six people were reported dead while 11 were seriously injured in a fire accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Porus labs limited. The lab is situated in Akkireddygudem which falls in the West Godavari district.

As per the report, the fire took place late in the night when the victims were working the night shift.

Most of the workers are believed to be from Bihar.

More details are awaited.

