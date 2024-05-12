Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 4 Voting Timing, Key Candidates And Polling Constituencies

Lok Sabha elections for all 25 seats of Andhra Pradesh are scheduled in phase 4 on May 13, and counting of votes will be done on June 4. In the fourth phase, the polls will be conducted in 96 constituencies across 10 states. The states going for polls include Andhra Pradesh (25), Bihar (5), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Jharkhand (4), Madhya Pradesh (8), Maharashtra (11), Odisha (4), Telangana (17), Uttar Pradesh (13), and West Bengal (8).

Andhra Pradesh is gearing up for a triangular fight among political parties with YSCRP, Congress and NDA (BJP, Jana Sena and TDP) to lock horns in the poll battlefield. Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP is facing a tough challenge from the NDA and Congress.

Andhra Pradesh Phase 4 Voting Date And Time

The fourth phase of the 18th general Lok Sabha Elections is set to commence on May 13. The voting for all 25 constituencies in Andhra Pradesh will begin at 7 AM and conclude by 5 PM.

Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Polls Phase-4 Key Candidates And Constituencies

Araku (ST): Kothapalli Geetha (BJP) vs Pachipenta Appalanarasa (Communist Party Of India- M) vs Chetti Tanuja Rani (YSRCP)

Srikakulam: Gondu Shankar (TDP) vs Ambati Krishna Rao (Congress) vs Dharmana Prasada Rao (YSRCP)

Vizianagaram: Bobbili Srinu (Indian National Congress) vs Kalisetti Appalanaidu (TDP) vs Bellana Chandra Sekhar (YSRCP)

Visakhapatnam: Botsa Jhansi Lakshmi (YSCRP) vs Sri Bharat (TDP) Vs P Sathyanarayana Reddy (Congress)

Anakapalli: CM Ramesh (BJP) vs Vegi Venkatesh (Congress) vs Budi Muthyala Naidu (YSRCP)

Kakinada: MM Pallam Raju (Congress) vs Tangella Uday Srinivas (Janasena Party) vs Chalamalasetty Sunil (YSRCP)

Amalapuram (SC): Janga Gowtham (Congress) vs Ganti Harish Madhur(TDP) vs Rapaka Vara Prasad Rao (YSRCP)

Rajahmundry: D Purandareshwari (BJP) vs Gidugu Rudra Raju (Indian National Congress) vs Dr Guduri Srinivasulu (YSRCP)

Narsapuram: Guduri Uma Bala (YSRCP) vs Bupathiraju Srinivas Varma (BJP) vs Korlapati Brahmananda Rao Naidu (INC)

Eluru: K Sunil Kumar Yadav (YSRC) vs Putta Mahesh Yadav (TDP) vs Kavuri Lavanya (Congress)

Machilipatnam: Vallabhaneni Balashowry (JSP) vs Simhadri Chandra Sekhar Rao (YSRCP) vs Gollu Krishna (INC)

Vijayawada: Valluru Bhargav (Congress) vs Kesineni Shivanath (TDP) vs Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) (YSRCP)

Guntur: Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani (TDP) vs Kilari Venkata Rosaiah (YSRCP) vs Ajay Kumar from (CPI)

Narasaraopet: Garnepudi Alexander Sudhakar (Congress) vs Lavu Krishnadevarayalu (TDP) vs Dr. Poluboina Anil Kumar Yadav (YSRCP)

Bapatla (SC): J.d. Seelam (INC) vs Krishna Prasad Tenneti (TDP) vs Nandigam Suresh Babu (YSRCP)

Ongole: Eda Sudhakara Reddy (Congress) vs Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy (TDP) vs Dr Chevireddy Bhaskar Redd (YSRCP)

Nandyal: J Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav (INC) vs Dr Byreddy Shabari (TDP) vs Pocha Brahmananda Reddy (YSRCP)

Kurnool: P.G.Rampullaiah Yadav Lucky-2 (INC) vs Bastipati Nagaraju Panchalingala (TDP) vs B Y Ramaiah (YSRCP)

Nellore: Koppula Raju (Congress) vs Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy (TDP) vs Venumbaka Vijayasai Reddy (YSRCP)

Thirupathi (SC): Madila Gurumurthy (YSRCP) vs KV Varaprasad (BJP) vs Chinta Mohan (Congress)

Rajampet: N. Kiran Kumar Reddy (BJP) vs Shaik . Basheed (INC) vs PV Midhun Reddy (YSRCP)

Chittoor (SC): Motukur Jagapathi (BJP) vs Daggumalla Prasada Rao (TDP) vs Reddeppa. N (YSRCP)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the YSCRP had won 22 seats while the TDP had bagged just three seats.