Ongole: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday (May 27) slammed the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government for what he called, “crushing the AP people with its welfare betrayals, all-round looting and unbearable taxes.'' Naidu was speaking at ‘Mahanadu’, TDP's conclave at Ongole in Prakasam district on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of the party founder and former Andhra Pradesh CM late N.T. Rama Rao.



Addressing a huge gathering of TDP leaders and workers, Naidu said the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders were so “criminalised, corrupt and incorrigible” that they had no right to rule any longer. Further, he coined a new political slogan, “Quit Jagan, Save AP.''



The TDP chief described CM Reddy as an “inefficient leader” who has been presiding over a rule by “maniacs, liars and hardcore corrupt criminals.''



“In just three years, the YCP misrule had pushed Andhra Pradesh into Rs 8 Lakh Cr debt trap with zero development and no roads,'' claimed Chandrababu Naidu.



Naidu accused Jagan Reddy of selling Rajya Sabha nomination to a former TDP leader B. Krishnaiah, whom he blamed had got 12 backward castes like Thurpu Kapu and Koppula Velama deleted from the BC list, further claiming that Krishnaiah had gone to court and put hurdles in four percent reservations to minorities.



The former state CM recalled that the TDP spent 52 percent budget on welfare as against just 41 percent in YS Jagan's rule. “How can Jagan claim welfare credit when he removed Anna Canteens, Videsi Vidya, Pelli Kanuka, Sankranthi Kanuka, Ramzan Thofa, Christmas Kanuka and Chandranna Beema,'' he questioned.



He added, “Jagan looted people with his own harmful cheap liquor brands while the sand mafia raised the cost of a tractor load from Rs 600 under TDP to Rs 5,000 at present. No sand is available for the CM's false claim of constructing 30 lakh houses for the poor. The YCP leaders grabbed assignments and dotted lands.''



The TDP chief also found fault with YS Jagan's Davos visit. “This ‘crazy’ CM was signing false MoUs at Davos with the same companies that worked under the TDP rule. The agreement with Adani Data Centre was signed during the TDP rule. Jagan Reddy cancelled the same and signed a more or less similar MoU with that company at Davos.”

