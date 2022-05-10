हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chandrababu Naidu

FIR against former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

FIR against former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

FIR against former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu
File photo (Credits: IANS)

New Delhi: An FIR has been lodged against former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. The case has been registered against the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief in connection with irregularities in the alignment of the Inner Ring Road in Amaravati.

The AP CID registered the case against Naidu on Monday (May 9, 2022) based on the complaint.

Meanwhile, P Narayana, a former minister in the TDP government, has been arrested by Andhra Pradesh police. The senior TDP leader has been held in connection with a question paper leak case.

Andhra Pradesh police had arrested headmasters and teachers of a few schools including a school run by the Narayana group in connection with the paper leak last week. Narayana is the chairman of the Narayana Group of Institutions.

(More details to follow)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Chandrababu NaiduAndhra Pradesh CM
Next
Story

Unacademy's yet another campaign #MeriPehliAcademy goes viral, hits home

Must Watch

PT1M4S

Bagga's arrest stayed till July 5