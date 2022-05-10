FIR against former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

New Delhi: An FIR has been lodged against former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. The case has been registered against the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief in connection with irregularities in the alignment of the Inner Ring Road in Amaravati.

The AP CID registered the case against Naidu on Monday (May 9, 2022) based on the complaint.

Meanwhile, P Narayana, a former minister in the TDP government, has been arrested by Andhra Pradesh police. The senior TDP leader has been held in connection with a question paper leak case.

Andhra Pradesh police had arrested headmasters and teachers of a few schools including a school run by the Narayana group in connection with the paper leak last week. Narayana is the chairman of the Narayana Group of Institutions.

(More details to follow)