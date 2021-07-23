Andhra Pradesh to reopen schools from August 16

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh has decided to reopen schools for the 2021-22 academic year from August 16. The state government announced the decision on Friday (July 23) which was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, PTI reported.

The government will also come out with detailed guidelines on August 16 on the implementation of the New Education Policy-2020, the CMO release said. The schools will be classified into six categories from PP-1 to Class 12 as per the NEP-2020.

CM Reddy will dedicate government schools refurbished under the first phase of Naadu-Nedu programme and also launch the second phase works on August 16.

"Create wide awareness, particularly among parents, on the benefits of NEP-2020. There should be no scope for any doubts or apprehensions," Reddy said.

The CMO release also mentioned that the existing Anganwadis would be converted into satellite foundation schools, covering each habitation.

Many states including Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana decided to resume offline classes amid declining COVID-19 cases.

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,747 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, while 14 people succumbed to the virus. The active count has reached 22,939 in the state, as per official data.

Meanwhile, the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, or (BIEAP) announced the AP Intermediate 2nd year results 2021. The result was declared by state education minister Audimulapu Sureshat at 4 pm today. BIEAP said that the Andhra Board students can check the AP Inter result 2021 on the official websites affiliated with the board -- bieap.gov.in, examsresults.ap.nic.in and rtgs.ap.gov.in.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV