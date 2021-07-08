Andhra Pradesh to reopen schools on July 16, online classes from July 12

Amaravati: After a thorough discussion and taking the opinions of the stakeholders into consideration, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to reopen the schools n the state. As per ANI reports, the Andhra Pradesh government has ordered the reopening of schools in the state from August 16, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said on Wednesday (July 7). Suresh said that online classes for the session will begin on July 12. Further, the minister added that the teachers of the state will be trained on workbooks from July 15 to August 15.

At present, the teachers in the state are going to school on alternate days from the beginning of July. The state government had earlier stated that any student having queries in subjects could go to school to clarify doubts from their teachers.

When asked about the consequences of the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP), the state Education Minister said that the policy will be implemented and will not lead to shutting down of schools or the dissolution of posts of teachers.

"Andhra Pradesh government will definitely implement New Education Policy (NEP). The NEP implementation will not lead to shutting down of any schools nor will the post of any teacher be reduced," Suresh told ANI.

Notably, the result for Intermediate (Class 12) students will be issued before the end of July. The state education minister informed that the marks would be announced on the basis of 30 percent of Class 10, and 70 percent of Inter-first year (Class 11) marks.

Andhra Pradesh on Thursday (July 8) morning reported 1911231 total cases of COVID-19, accounting for 1865956 total recoveries and 12919 deaths so far.

Live TV