Another BJP vs AAP tussle in making? Delhi LG gives nod to appointment of several officers in MCD

The appointment in MCD comes at a time when a new team of AAP is yet to take over and the first meeting of the councillors post the election is yet to be held. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 07:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Lt Governor V K Saxena today approved the appointment of several officers in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
  • The appointments were done after following duly laid down procedures through open advertisements, said an official.
  • The first meeting of the 250-member municipal House after the civic polls is slated to be held on January 6.

In a decision that may spark a fresh political backlash from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, Lt Governor V K Saxena today approved the appointment of several officers in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. According to official sources, the appointments were done after following duly laid down procedures through open advertisements, and shortlisted by a selection committee on the basis of weightage provided to prefixed criteria and interviews. However, it's widely known that the ruling AAP and opposition BJP have been at loggerheads time and again over various issues including appointments of officials. 

A senior Raj Niwas official told PTI the LG has approved the appointment of three additional deputy commissioners/joint assessors and collectors, and 19 administrative officers/assistant assessors and collectors in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Ever since taking over as the LG, Saxena has been pitching for efficiency in MCD and had instructed officials to fill up vacant posts at the earliest, he said.

"Appointed on deputation from other government services and departments like CSS, IRS, NDMC, CAG, CGST & CE and Income Tax Deptt. Etc., these officers will help the understaffed Corporation to a large extent, in the better discharge of its administrative, revenue generation, valuation and collection functions," the official said.

The first meeting of the 250-member municipal House after the civic polls is slated to be held on January 6. The Aam Aadmi Party won 134 wards in the recently-concluded MCD polls and ended BJP's 15-year rule. The BJP won 104 wards, while Congress could only win nine.

