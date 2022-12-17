Prashant Kishor makes BIG statement on Nitish Kumar's prime ministerial ambition

Earlier this week, Nitish Kumar surprised everyone by indicating that Tejashwi Yadav will lead the Bihar grand alliance in 2025. By making this statement, Nitish Kumar also hinted that he will go for a bigger role beyond the state and that may be his attempt at consolidating opposition unity and becoming the prime ministerial face of the opposition alliance in 2024. However, political analyst Prashant Kishor today made a staggering remark on Kumar's national ambition. While Nitish Kumar has said that he will work to unite all parties oppose to the BJP and added that he is not a candidate for PM's post, Kumar's prime ministerial ambition is not hidden from anyone.

"From the day Nitish Kumar joined the Grand Alliance, I consider it a state-specific event. Nitish Kumar's credibility as of today is such that leave aside his becoming the Prime Minister, there is a danger on him continuing as the Chief Minister of Bihar," said Kishor.

Reacting to Kumar's statement that Tejashwi will lead the grand alliance, Kishor said that Nitish Kumar should make Tejashwi the chief minister of Bihar right away.

"My suggestion is that what is the need to wait for 2025, RJD is the largest party in the alliance that is there today. Nitish Kumar should make Tejashwi Yadav the Chief Minister right now...So that he (Tejashwi Yadav) will have the opportunity to work for 3 years and the public will also be able to see how much great work Tejashwi Yadav does in the next 3 years," said Kishor.

Earlier, Kishor also criticised the Bihar government after a lathicharge was done on protesting CTET candidates. "The government which falsely promised 10 lakh government jobs is lathi-charging the unemployed people who passed TET and CTET. In Bihar, the children of politicians, who have not passed tenth, are dreaming of becoming CM and educated people from normal families are stumbling door to door for jobs and employment," Kishor said.