Another fake promise? Mayawati hits out at Rahul Gandhi over Minimum Income Guarantee vow

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday lashed out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over his promise of providing minimum income after coming to power. Taking a jibe at him, she asked if this was also a fake promise like the ones made in the past.

"The promise of Congress just before the Lok Sabha elections of guaranteeing minimum income has created many doubts. Is this promise another cruel joke like the Congress' promise of "garibi hatao" or BJP's "achche din" vow of depositing Rs 15 to 20 lakh in the account of all poor or "achchey din" which have only proved to be hollow promises," Mayawati wondered.

She said that both BJP and the Congress are two sides of the same coin and their promises have proved to be mere eyewash. "The record of both BJP and Congress is not good when it comes to election promises. Even if such promises have been implemented they have proved to be a mere eyewash. People can see results of "garibi hatao" slogan of former prime minister Indira Gandhi for themselves," she said.

Stating that people have given enough chances to Congress and BJP in the past 72 years, she appealed to the voters to support the party which works more instead of just making tall clams and promises.

The BSP supremo advised both the Congress and BJP not to make any promises which they cannot fulfil. She asked Rahul to first implement schemes relating to poverty alleviation and others related to welfare of people in Congress-ruled states especially in Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh so that people have faith that they can be implemented properly at the national level.