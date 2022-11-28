Another Shraddha Walkar-like case in Delhi; woman and her son arrested for brutally murdering man, chopping his body into pieces

NEW DELHI: Days after the brutal Shraddha Walkar murder case was unearthed, a similar incident has been reported in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar locality. According to initial reports, a middle-aged woman and her son have been arrested by Delhi Police’s Crime Branch for allegedly murdering a man over an illicit affair. The accused have been identified as ''Poonam' and her son ''Deepak.''

According to the police, the mother-son due chopped off the man’s body in several pieces and kept them in the refrigerator and disposed of the pieces in the nearby garbage dumping ground over a few days.

Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has recovered footage which shows the mother and the son disposing of the body parts at a garbage dumping site in Pandav Nagar.

A woman along with her son arrested by Crime Branch in Delhi's Pandav Nagar for murdering her husband. They chopped off body in several pieces,kept in refrigerator & used to dispose of pieces in nearby ground: Delhi Police Crime Branch



(CCTV visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/QD3o5RwF8X — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022

The shocking footage obtained from the area shows Deepak walking with a bag in his hand late at night to allegedly throw away the body pieces. His mother Poonam can be seen following him.

The Crime Branch team had first found the body parts in Pandav Nagar in June, but then they could not identify them due to their decomposed state. After the ghastly details of the Shraddha Walkar murder case started coming to the fore, it was also probed if the unidentified body parts were hers. However, police have found that they belong to Anjan Das, a resident of Pandav Nagar locality.

According to the police, the two allegedly killed Das in June over an illicit affair. The victim was first given sleeping pills and later murdered, they added. The accused then allegedly chopped his body into several pieces and stored them in the refrigerator and scattered them across Pandav Nagar and nearby areas.

According to Delhi Police, the Pandav Nagar incident has a striking resemblance to the Shraddha Walkar murder case in which her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawalla murdered hr and then chopped her body into several pieces and threw them at several places in order to hide his heinous crime.

Shraddha was allegedly murdered in May and the arrest in the case was made last month after the Mumbai and Delhi Police launched an investigation to trace the girl on the basis of a missing person complaint filed by her father.

After his arrest on November 12, Aftab was sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. On Tuesday, he was sent to four more days of police custody. On Saturday, the court sent him to judicial custody for 13 days. The police are yet to find Shraddha Walkar's skull and some body parts as well as the weapon used to dismember her body.