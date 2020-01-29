Anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam remanded to 5-day custody of Delhi Police

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday remanded JNU student and anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested from Bihar for allegedly giving inflammatory speeches, to 5-day custody of Delhi Police Crime Branch. Imam was earlier produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Patiala House courts, at his residence.

"Due to security reasons, Imam was produced before the CMM Patiala House court`s residence," a senior officer of Delhi Police Crime Branch said. Imam was earlier subjected to a medical check-up.

Earlier in the day, Imam was brought to Delhi from Patna on transit remand after he spent Tuesday night in a police lock-up there. Delhi Police, which arrested Imam from Bihar`s Jehanabad as he was about to escape from there on Tuesday and brought him to Patna, also questioned him in the lock-up.

Sharjeel Imam, however, evaded most of the questions, according to sources and said that his mobile phone has been seized for investigation.

Imam had been booked for sedition on January 26 after a video of his objectionable comments on Assam, shot on January 25 in Delhi, went viral on social media.

Besides the Delhi Police, police in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Uttar Pradesh have also registered cases against him under various sections, including sedition.