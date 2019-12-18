Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Delhi lead to traffic restrictions, long jams

New Delhi: Traffic restrictions due to anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Delhi continued on Wednesday, third day in a row. Commuters are facing hardships and delays due to roads closure and traffic diversion in most parts of the national capital.

The Delhi Traffic Police in its advisory informed that Road No 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj will be closed and people coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi. Similarly, people going to Noida from Mathura Road are advised to take the Ashram Chowk, DND or Noida Link Road.

The Okhla underpass going towards Kalindi Kunj is also closed for traffic movement.

Huge traffic snarl has been reported between Lajpat Nagar and Maharani Bagh and New Friends Colony to Ashram.

Traffic movement has been adversely affected since Monday, hours after the national capital witnessed massive outrage against the CAA. Violent protests took place in New Friends Colony (NFC) in south Delhi where at least three DTC buses were also set on fire. Clashes also erupted between the Delhi Police and students of Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Similar traffic restrictions were also seen on Monday and Tuesday when roads were closed from Sarita Vihar to Road No 13 A of the Kalindi Kunj area and a traffic advisory advised commuters from Noida to take the DND flyway or Akshardham to reach Noida.

However, on Tuesday, as violent protests hit North East Delhi's Seelampur and Jafrabad, traffic movement was closed from Daryaganj to Raj Ghat (both carriageways). Movement was also diverted from Delhi Gate, Nishad Raj Marg, ITO towards Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg.

Traffic movement was also closed on 66 feet road from Seelampur to Jafrabad (both carriageways) due to demonstration.