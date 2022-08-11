Cow Smuggling Case: Anubrata Mondal was caught by the CBI in a breathless one and a half hour operation. CBI had to take 100 central forces to arrest 'BAHUBALI' TMC district president of Birbhum. The plans have been going on since midnight yesterday at the guest house in Visva Bharati's Ratankuthi Guest House at Birbhum. 35 CBI officers from Kolkata and Asansol appeared in Bolpur. BJP MP Dilip Ghosh said, "Long awaited arrest. Anubrata used to sell fish in the local market. Now the owner of Rs 1,000 crore. Thanks to Mamata Banerjee's patronage."

Also Read: 'Anubrata Mandal is a MAFIA, Mamata Banerjee created HIM': Suvendu Adhikari Makes EXPLOSIVE remark

Not A Easy Task

Anubrata Mondal was hiding in prayers room. He was pulled out from there. By that time, CRPF jawans have surrounded the entire house. They started dominating the area as soon as they got Anubrata. The area around Anubrata Mandal's house in Bolpur seemed to be buzzing. Most surprisingly, no followers were seen around his house today. The Central Investigation Agency scored a goal in a kind of empty field. However, they did not make any mistake in preparation. It took the CBI officers one and a half hours to take Anubrata into custody.

Also Read: CBI ARRESTS Mamata Banerjee's 'BAHUBALI' Leader Anubrata Mandal in connection with cow smuggling case

Operation 'Keshto'

A huge CRPF force was brought to Bolpur to arrest the 'BAHUBALI' leader from Birbhum. They surrounded the house from 9:30 am. The usual situation of anti-terrorist operation was created there. Kesto's (Nick name of Anubrata Mandal) house was quiet from morning. Security guards were not seen. The doors and windows were all closed. A small door was just open. A CBI officer first entered through that door. A CBI officer was sitting there. Waited for a long time for Anubrata Mandal. He was awaited for a long time. Tried to contact by phone. But in the end no communication could be made. He was then arrested on charges of non-cooperation in the investigation.