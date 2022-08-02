NewsIndia
AP SSC SUPPLEMENTARY RESULT 2022

AP 10th Supplementary Results 2022 Date: BSE AP SSC results to be announced TOMORROW at bse.ap.gov.in- Check date, time and other details here

AP 10th Supplementary Results 2022: BSE AP SSC Supplementary results will be released on the official website - bse.ap.gov.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 08:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

AP 10th Supplementary Results 2022 Date: BSE AP SSC results to be announced TOMORROW at bse.ap.gov.in- Check date, time and other details here

AP 10th Supplementary Results 2022: According to the media reports, AP 10th Supplementary Results 2022 date has been announced by the Directorate of Government Examinations Andhra Pradesh, or BSE AP. According to updates on Manabadi, the BSE AP SSC Supply results will be published on the official website, bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi, tomorrow, August 3, 2022, at 10 am. To verify their results, students will require their AP SSC Supplementary hall tickets.

Results for the AP SSC Supplementary Exams held from July 6 to July 15, 2022, will be released. According to historical patterns, BSE AP typically makes these results available within 15–20 days of the exam's conclusion. This is due to the fact that fewer students are taking these tests than are doing AP SSC Exams. ALSO READ: UPSC Mains 2022 BIG UPDATE: UPSC Civil Services Mains schedule released, Exams from THIS DATE

AP 10th Supplementary Results 2022: Date and time

Title Details
AP SSC Supply Results 2022 date Likley on August 3, 2022 (Tomorrow)
AP 10th Supplementary Results time 10:00 AM
Official website bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi

Students are reminded that an official announcement regarding the AP 10th Supplementary Results date is awaiting publication on bse.ap.gov.in. Also, students are advised to keep a tab on the official website for all the latest updates.





 

Live Tv

ap ssc supplementary result 2022manabadi results 2022AP SSC Results 2022ap ssc supplementary resultsap supplementary results 2022ssc results 2022ssc supplementary resultsupplementary resultap ssc supplementary exam date 2022ap supplementary exam date 2022supplementary exam date 2022ap 10th supplementary results 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is the scam in which Sanjay Raut is 'trapped'
DNA Video
DNA: How 'Patra Chawl Land Scam' happened?
DNA Video
DNA : What is the role of Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam?
DNA Video
DNA: Meet the Indian players who beat the World's stalwarts
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of the 'Medal Heroes' of the Commonwealth Games
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How has the mobile phone became the biggest enemy of mental health?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; August 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How 'Smart' is your smart watch?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel can revoke citizenship of disloyal citizens
DNA Video
DNA: When will IAF bid adieu to MiG-21?