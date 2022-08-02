NewsIndia
UPSC Mains 2022 BIG UPDATE: UPSC Civil Services Mains schedule released, Exams from THIS DATE at upsc.gov.in- Check important dates here

UPSC Civil Services Mains exam will begin from September 16, 2022 and continue till September 25, 2022. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website - upsc.gov.in

Aug 02, 2022

UPSC Mains 2022: Union Public Service Commission, UPSC Mains 2022 dates have been announced by the Commission along with the complete exam schedule. As per the schedule released, UPSC Civil Services Mains exam will begin from September 16, 2022 and continue till September 25, 2022. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website - upsc.gov.in. UPSC Mains 2022 will be conducted for all those candidates who have qualified in the UPSC Prelims 2022. Lakhs of candidates gave the exam, out of which some qualified and will now be appearing for the UPSC CSE Mains 2022.

UPSC Mains 2022: Complete schedule

Date Morning Shift Afternoon Shift
September 16, 2022. Paper I Essay -
September 17, 2022 General Studies Paper 1 General Studies Paper 2
September 18, 2022 General Studies Paper 3 General Studies Paper 4
September 24, 2022 Assamese, Bodo, Bengali, Kashmiri, etc English
September 25,2022 Optional Subject 1  Optional Subject 2

UPSC Mains 2022 admit card would also be released at least two to three weeks before the exam begins. As of now, the Commission has not announced a date for it, however, once released, it would be available on the official website. Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam 2022 was held on 05 June 2022 and the commission declared the result on 22 June 2022 on the official website.
 

