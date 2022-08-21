NewsIndia
AP EAMCET COUNSELLING 2022

AP EAMCET 2022: Registration for Manabadi Counseling begins tomorrow at sche.ap.gov.in, check eligibility and more here

The AP EAMCET 2022 counselling registration will begin tomorrow, August 22 on the official website sche.ap.gov.in, scroll down to check counselling schedule, eligibility criteria and more. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 01:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

AP EAMCET 2022: Registration for Manabadi Counseling begins tomorrow at sche.ap.gov.in, check eligibility and more here

AP EAMCER 2022 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will commence the AP EAMCET 2022 counselling registration process on Monday (August 22). Candidates who have qualified for the AP EAMCET 2022 and are eligible to apply for the counselling process can do so through the official website- sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates must notice that the  AP EAMCET 2022 counselling will be conducted in an online mode.

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Schedule

Online Payment of Processing Fee cum Registration August 22 to August 30, 2022
Online Verification of uploaded Certificates August 23 to August 31, 2022
Exercising the Web-Options by the candidates August 28 to September 2, 2022
Change of Options for the candidates 3-Sep-22
Allotment of Seats 9-Jun-22
Self-Reporting & Reporting at college September 6 to September 12
Commencement of classwork 12-Sep-22

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Eligibility Criteria 

Candidate applying for the AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 should have qualified for the AP EAMCET 2022 examination and must be at least 16 years of age for B.Tech admission.

Here's how to apply for AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling

  1. Visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in and click on ‘EAPCET-2022 ADMISSIONS’
  2. Register for the AP EAMCET 2022 counselling process
  3. Log in with registration id and password, 
  4. Fill the application form and upload all the required documents 
  5. Pay the application fee and submit
  6. Download the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling application form and take a printout if needed

Candidates must note that the this year admission process will be done on the basis of the AP EAMCET 2022 score only and the intermediate results will not be include in preperation of merit list.

 

 

Live Tv

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022eamcet counsellingap amcet 2022 counsellingAP EAMCET counsellingcounsellingap eamcet counselling dates 2022ap counselling dateseamcet counselling datesAP Eamcet counselling dateeamcet results 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over Sanna Marin's party?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: AAP's 'addiction of power' on new liquor policy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Doctors' hearts swing On Dolo?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?