AP EAMCER 2022 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will commence the AP EAMCET 2022 counselling registration process on Monday (August 22). Candidates who have qualified for the AP EAMCET 2022 and are eligible to apply for the counselling process can do so through the official website- sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates must notice that the AP EAMCET 2022 counselling will be conducted in an online mode.

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Schedule

Online Payment of Processing Fee cum Registration August 22 to August 30, 2022 Online Verification of uploaded Certificates August 23 to August 31, 2022 Exercising the Web-Options by the candidates August 28 to September 2, 2022 Change of Options for the candidates 3-Sep-22 Allotment of Seats 9-Jun-22 Self-Reporting & Reporting at college September 6 to September 12 Commencement of classwork 12-Sep-22

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidate applying for the AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 should have qualified for the AP EAMCET 2022 examination and must be at least 16 years of age for B.Tech admission.

Here's how to apply for AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling

Visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in and click on ‘EAPCET-2022 ADMISSIONS’ Register for the AP EAMCET 2022 counselling process Log in with registration id and password, Fill the application form and upload all the required documents Pay the application fee and submit Download the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling application form and take a printout if needed

Candidates must note that the this year admission process will be done on the basis of the AP EAMCET 2022 score only and the intermediate results will not be include in preperation of merit list.